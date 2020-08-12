Govt allows registration of electric vehicles without pre-fitted batteries

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has allowed registration of electric vehicles without pre-fitted batteries.

“In a letter to transport secretaries of all the states and UTs, the ministry has clarified that vehicles without batteries can be sold and registered based on the type approval certificate issued by the testing agency,” said a statement from the ministry.

“There is no need to specify the make/type or any other details of the battery for the purpose of registration. However, the prototype of the electrical vehicle and the battery (regular battery or the swappable battery) is required to be type approved by the test agencies specified under Rule 126 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989,” the statement said.

Delinking the cost of the battery will bring down the price by 30-40%, said an official.

The Centre took this decision to create an ecosystem to accelerate the uptake of electric mobility in the country.

“This will not only protect the environment and reduce the oil import bill but also provide opportunities to sunrise industry,” said the ministry.