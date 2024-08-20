Govt bans export of de-oiled rice bran till January 31, 2025

New Delhi: The government has banned exports of de-oiled rice bran, used in the cattle feed industry, till January 31, 2025.
Earlier in March, the government imposed a ban on this product till July 31.
"Export of de-oiled rice bran is prohibited up to January 31, 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.
In a separate trade notice, the DGFT said a revamped non-preferential Certificate of Origin (eCoO) 2.0 system has been launched.
An exporter has to submit a 'certificate of origin' at the landing port of the importing country. This certificate is essential to prove where their goods come from.
