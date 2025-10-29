Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Govt to promote deep-tech ventures: Union minister Piyush Goyal

Goyal said the government’s proposed Rs 1 lakh crore Anusandhan Fund would provide long-tenure, low-cost loans to promote innovation.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 15:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 15:39 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsPiyush Goyal

Follow us on :

Follow Us