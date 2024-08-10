HCLTech’s software arm to acquire French company for Euro 24 mn

Bengaluru: IT major HCLTech’s software arm HCLSoftware is set to acquire Zeenea, a French software company for 24 million euros. With this acquisition, expected to be completed next month, the company expects to amplify its data and analytics business.
“HCLSoftware Actian data platform has seen strong growth in hybrid data management and integration over the last few years. Adding metadata management, data catalogue and governance capabilities will enable customers to consume these capabilities of the data platform,” said the company in an exchange filing on Friday.
With an intent to expand its portfolio, HCLTech is looking to provide a single-vendor solution to its clients and meet their data needs. Zeenea, a provider of data catalogue and governance solutions reported a total revenue of EUR 2.6 million for 2023.
"Incorporating Zeenea’s capabilities with HCLSoftware will deliver a differentiated solution for customers,” said Luc Legardeur, CEO and Co-founder, Zeenea.
Published 09 August 2024, 23:37 IST