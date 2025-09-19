<p>In any modern, democratic society, policing is the most visible expression of the State’s commitment to order, justice and the rule of law. </p>.<p>For a progressive state like Karnataka—home to global technology hubs, major industrial corridors, vibrant civil society institutions and deep social diversity—effective policing is not merely a law-and-order function. It is an essential enabler of economic growth, social harmony and individual freedom.</p>.<p>The confidence of citizens, investors and institutions rests significantly on the credibility, accessibility and professionalism of the police. Where policing is fair, responsive and efficient, trust in governance deepens. Where it falters, insecurity seeps into everyday life. Strengthening the police, therefore, is not an administrative choice but a democratic imperative, vital to safeguarding both public order and aspirations of a rapidly transforming society.

As Karnataka enters the New Year, the police organisation stands at a moment that demands clarity of purpose rather than incremental adjustment. The challenges before it – rapid urbanisation, technology-enabled crime, rising public expectations and intense scrutiny of police conduct – cannot be met through routine measures. What is required is a focused agenda anchored in morale, structure, technology and learning from best practices.

Police morale is the single most important, yet least discussed, determinant of performance. National studies on policing in India consistently show that constables routinely work 10 to 14 hours a day, often without assured weekly days off, predictable leave or institutional psychological support. Chronic fatigue, stress and declining job satisfaction are common features of police life.</p>.<p>Karnataka mirrors this national reality. Persistent vacancies at the cutting edge have resulted in overstretched existing manpower. Women constitute less than 9 per cent of the force, limiting diversity and compounding deployment pressures.</p>.<p>Welfare infrastructure – housing, healthcare, counselling and recreation – has not expanded in proportion to growing demands placed on the police.</p>.<p>A police force that is physically exhausted and mentally stressed cannot be expected to deliver professional, empathetic and law-bound policing. Instead, it risks knee-jerk responses. The New Year agenda must therefore prioritise regulated duty hours, assured weekly days off, institutionalised counselling, fitness programmes and transparent career progression. Morale is not a welfare concession; it is an operational necessity.</p>.<p>Equally critical is the question of police geography. Many stations in Karnataka, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas, serve populations far beyond optimal limits. Oversized and overlapping jurisdictions dilute supervision, delay response times and weaken accountability.</p>.<p>Globally, modern policing systems rely on periodic rationalisation of police unit boundaries using population density, crime incidence and response-time data. Evidence from international policing studies shows that data-driven restructuring of patrol beats reduces workload imbalance and significantly improves emergency response.</p>.<p>Karnataka must institutionalise regular boundary rationalisation, especially in Bengaluru and fast-growing district headquarters. Smaller, clearly defined jurisdictions improve citizen access, enhance local intelligence and strengthen supervisory control without necessarily increasing manpower. It is time the unwieldy Bengaluru city police commissionerate is trifurcated and large districts such as Belagavi are bifurcated.</p>.<p>Technology is no longer optional in policing. India has already created a strong base through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems, integrating thousands of police stations into a common digital platform. Several states have moved beyond adoption to effective integration.</p>.<p>Telangana’s integrated command and control centre enables real-time coordination across police, traffic, disaster management and civic agencies. Maharashtra’s AI-driven MARVEL platform supports crime analytics, digital evidence management and predictive policing.</p>.<p>Karnataka must accelerate universal deployment <br>of body-worn cameras, real-time crime mapping, mobile access to criminal databases for field officers and robust <br>citizen-facing digital platforms. However, technology must be accompanied by continuous training and strict data-privacy safeguards. Poorly understood technology weakens policing; well-integrated systems enhance it.</p>.<p>Comparative experience offers valuable guidance. Japan’s kōban system demonstrates how small, community-embedded police posts build trust and deterrence simultaneously. The UK's Project Servator shows how visible policing combined with citizen engagement reassures the public without militarising public spaces.

Closer home, controlled evaluations in Rajasthan established that better training, autonomy and supervision produce measurable improvements in police performance and public perception. Institutional design matters as much as resources.

Public safety is not merely the absence of crime; it is the presence of trust, professionalism and responsiveness.

(The writer is a retired IPS officer in Karnataka)