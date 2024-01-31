Humanoid Robot startup 'Figure AI' in funding talks with Microsoft, OpenAI

By Mark Gurman

Figure AI Inc., a startup developing humanlike robots, is in talks to raise as much as $500 million in a funding round led by Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The startup is seeking additional investors for the deal, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the conversations are private. In one scenario being discussed, Microsoft would invest about $95 million and OpenAI would put in $5 million.

The deal could give Figure a $1.9 billion pre-money valuation, this person said, a measure of startup value that doesn’t include the funding raised. Figure’s post-money valuation could be significantly higher depending on the amount raised — easily making the startup a unicorn twice over.