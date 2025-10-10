Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

IAC urges Tamil Nadu to ease registration of LPG auto rickshaws

The coalition said the current registration regime favours conversions of older vehicles, while new ALPG autos face prolonged delays, pushing sales to semi-urban areas.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 10:26 IST
Business NewsTamil NaduChennaiAuto rickshaw

Follow us on :

Follow Us