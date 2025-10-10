Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Supreme Court stays Madras High Court order quashing chargesheet in K Armstrong murder case

The top court, however, did not stay the high court's direction transferring the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 15:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 15:21 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us