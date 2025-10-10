<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://google.com/search?q=supreme+court+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Supreme+Court+d&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggAEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg7MgYIARBFGDkyBwgCEAAYgAQyBggDEAAYAzIGCAQQRRg7MgYIBRBFGDwyBggGEEUYPDIGCAcQRRg80gEIMTcxOGowajeoAgiwAgHxBaN-mR6FbC_E&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Supreme Court</a> on Friday stayed the Madras High Court's order which quashed a charge sheet filed by the Tamil Nadu Police in the case concerning the murder of BSP state president Armstrong. </p><p>A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria, however, refused to stay the high court's direction of transferring the probe to the CBI.</p><p>Armstrong, a prominent Dalit leader, was brutally hacked to death allegedly on July 5, 2024, outside his residence in Perambur, Chennai, by a group of armed assailants.</p><p>The court passed the interim order after hearing senior advocate Siddharth Luthra on behalf of the State of Tamil Nadu.</p><p>"In the meantime, order of quashing charge sheet shall remain stayed. However, the direction for transferring the investigation to Central Bureau of Investigation shall remain in operation," the bench said.</p>.Tamil Nadu govt alerted MP, Centre of toxic substance in Coldrif cough syrup, says Minister Subramanian.<p>The court issued notice returnable on November 14, 2025 on the special leave petition against the Madras High Court's single judge bench order of September 24.</p><p>The HC's order came on a petition filed by Armstrong's brother, K Immanuvel alias Keynos, who had sought a CBI probe. </p><p>Keynos alleged that there were many shortcomings in the investigation being carried out by the state police.</p><p>The high court held that there were procedural lapses in the investigation and material contradictions in the chargesheet. </p><p>Assailing the order, the Tamil Nadu government contended that the police had filed a comprehensive chargesheet running into 7,411 pages and arraying 30 accused persons, which was quashed by the HC in a "casual manner". </p><p>"The High Court has not even bothered to glance at the chargesheet or its detailed contents, yet has recklessly and inexplicably quashed a meticulously prepared and comprehensive charge sheet," the plea filed by Commissioner of Police contended.</p><p>Luthra contended that the CBI probe has to be ordered only in exceptional cases only after finding glaring lapses in the State Police investigation.</p>