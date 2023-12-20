IMF suggests RBI excessively interfered to maintain rupee exchange rate

The Indian rupee traded in a narrow range of 80.88 to 83.42 against the US dollar during December 2022 to October 2023 period. This kind of stability in the value of the rupee is unusual. The RBI is believed to have intervened in the forex market multiple times during this period to keep the rupee stable. Between December 2019 and November 2022 the rupee depreciated by around 15% against the US dollar.