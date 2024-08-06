In landmark Google ruling, a warning to companies about preserving evidence

A landmark ruling on Monday that Alphabet's Google illegally monopolizes Web search also came with a rebuke for the tech giant for obscuring potential evidence in the case, and a warning to other companies about safeguarding data.

US District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, DC, lambasted Google for allegedly failing to preserve internal chats and abusing protections for legal communications, but he declined to formally sanction the company.

The US Justice Department had asked Mehta to punish Google for what the government called its “systematic destruction” of employee messages and “flagrant misuse” of the attorney-client privilege that shields communications with lawyers.

Mehta said it was not necessary to rule on Google's evidence handling to decide whether the company violated antitrust law.

“Still, the court is taken aback by the lengths to which Google goes to avoid creating a paper trail for regulators and litigants,” Mehta wrote. Google “trained its employees, rather effectively, not to create ‘bad’ evidence,” he said. Google and the Justice Department declined to comment on Mehta’s decision not to sanction Google over its evidence safeguards. Google has denied violating antitrust law and said on Monday it will appeal the court's ruling. It has also denied mishandling evidence.