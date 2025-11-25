<p>India is considering extending an<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=imports"> import</a> tariff, locally known as a safeguard duty, on some <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=steel">steel</a> products to counter cheaper imports primarily from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=china">China</a>, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.</p><p>India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, had in August recommended a three-year import tariff of 11%-12% on some steel products as part of the final findings of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies that falls under the federal trade ministry.</p>.Trump White House prepares tariff fallback ahead of court ruling.<p>"It (tariff) is under consideration," the source told Reuters, declining to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the matter.</p><p>India's Ministry of Finance did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comments.</p><p>The Indian government had in April imposed a 12% temporary tariff for 200 days that lapsed earlier this month.</p><p>India's finished steel imports during the first seven months of the financial year were down 34.1% year-on-year.</p><p>South Korea was the biggest exporter of finished steel to India during the period, shipping in 1.4 million metric tons of finished steel, followed by China, Japan and Russia.</p><p>Chinese steel exports made India "vulnerable", the source said, primarily due to cheaper prices.</p><p>China's steel output will slip below 1 billion tons this year for the first time in six years, on track to meet the government's pledge to reduce production, the state-backed steel association said late last month.</p><p>Beijing in late October unveiled a proposal for a more stringent steel capacity swap plan to reduce existing capacity, a move that is set to rebalance supply and demand in the sector contending with overcapacity. </p>