<p>Bhopal: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Amit%20Shah">Amit Shah</a> on Thursday said India made a strong but a bit late entry into the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=semiconductor%20">semiconductor</a> industry, adding that the country will soon become self-reliant in the sector and start exporting.</p>.<p>He also said the geographical location of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Madhya%20Pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> is so attractive and its land so fertile that one can earn crores of rupees by investing even a small amount in the state.</p>.<p>Addressing the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit' here, he said, "We have made a strong entry into the semiconductor industry, although a bit late. In no time, we will not only become self-reliant in the semiconductor sector, but will also start exporting it." On the occasion, Shah inaugurated as well as performed the groundbreaking ceremony of industrial projects of Rs 2 lakh crore on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.</p>.<p>Remembering Vajpayee, he said, "Atal ji was a great orator, a sensitive poet, a leader dedicated to public welfare and remained 'ajatashatru' (person without enemies) in politics." Shah also paid tributes to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya on his birth anniversary and C Rajagopalachari on his death anniversary.</p>.<p>The Union minister said Madhya Pradesh was once considered a backward state in the field of electricity, but today it has surplus power.</p>.<p>In cleanliness also, the state has left the entire country behind, he said.</p>.<p>Shah also inaugurated the Gwalior Fair and dedicated to people the renovation work carried out at the Atal Museum on this occasion.</p>.<p>According to officials, 25,000 beneficiaries and thousands of entrepreneurs and investors are participating in the Growth Summit, organised to mark the birth anniversary of former PM Vajpayee.</p>.<p>These industrial projects will generate 1.93 lakh employment opportunities, an official said. </p>