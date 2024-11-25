Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Food inflation expected to slow in coming months: Govt report

India's retail inflation surged to a 14-month high in October, driven by high vegetable prices.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 11:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 11:03 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsInflation

Follow us on :

Follow Us