Food inflation expected to slow in coming months: Govt report

<p>New Delhi: India expects food inflation to slow in the coming months, backed by a bumper summer crop harvest, and remains "cautiously optimistic" on its economic growth, according to a government report.</p>.<p>"A bumper kharif (summer crop) harvest is expected to lower food inflation in the coming months," the report said.</p>.<p>India's retail inflation surged to a 14-month high in October, driven by high vegetable prices.</p>.<p>A favorable monsoon, adequate reservoir levels and higher minimum support prices are likely to boost winter crop sowing and production, it said.</p>.<p>"Early November trends signaled moderation in key food prices, though geopolitical factors may continue to impact domestic inflation and supply chains," it said.</p>.<p>The report said many high-frequency indicators of economic activity in India have shown a rebound in October after a brief period of softening momentum.</p>.<p>Persistently high inflation has squeezed India's middle class budgets, slowing urban consumption in the last few months and threatening brisk economic growth. India expects the economy to grow at 6.5%-7% in the financial year that ends in March.</p>.<p>India's export recovery may encounter challenges due to softening demand in developed markets, the report said, with trade in services sustaining momentum.</p>.<p>"Geopolitical developments and policy decisions of the next administration in the United States will determine the course of trade and capital flows," it said. </p>