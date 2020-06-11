'India growth to revive after containment of COVID-19'

India growth to revive after containment of COVID-19: Niti Aayog vice-chairman

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 11 2020, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 20:36 ist
PTI/File photo

India's economy will recover after the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and the country will maintain its sound net external position, Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday.

Kumar further said that India's strong democratic institutions promote policy stability and the ongoing economic reforms, if executed well, should keep the country's growth rate ahead of peers.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

His comments have come amid Moody's downgrading the country's rating and S&P retaining it at the lowest investment grade.

S&P Global Ratings on Monday said Indian economy will shrink by 5 per cent in the current fiscal, as the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support.

Last week, Moody's Investors Service had said India's economy is expected to contract for the first time in more than four decades as economic damage owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown will be significant with lower consumption and sluggish business activity.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
India
Indian economy
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

 