India launches UPI payments at world-renowned Galeries Lafayette in Paris

London/Paris: India has launched the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at Paris' historic department store Galeries Lafayette after a successful launch at the iconic Eiffel Tower.

This significant step is towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of globalising UPI, which is an Indian instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016.

"On July 3, 2024, the UPI became live at the flagship store of the world-renowned Galeries Lafayette in Haussmann, Paris. This expands the acceptance of UPI in Paris after a successful launch at the iconic Eiffel Tower," the Indian Embassy in France said in a release on Thursday.