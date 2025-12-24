<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=railways">Railway </a>Ministry has said that an AI-based system to detect presence of wild animals around rail lines will be extended to a further 981 km track in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=north%20east">northeastern region</a>.</p><p>This is to prevent the death of wild animals due to speeding trains.</p><p>The AI-enabled Intrusion Detection System (IDS), which gives early alerts to loco pilots in case elephants come on the railway track, has already been implemented on the 141-route km section on pilot basis on the Northeast Frontier Railway.</p>.Over 75% of railway tracks capable of supporting speeds of 110 kmph or higher: Ashwini Vaishnaw.<p><br>"Indian Railways has already deployed Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled Intrusion Detection System (IDS) using Distributed Acoustic System (DAS) for detecting presence of elephants on railway tracks. With the new tender, the total coverage will extend to 1,122 route km," the ministry said in a statement.<br><br>Elaborating on the functioning of the IDS, the ministry said the system generates real-time alerts for loco pilots, station masters and control rooms about the movement of elephants in proximity of railway tracks, enabling timely preventive action.<br><br>Besides ISD, the ministry said that AI-based cameras will be installed to alert loco pilots 0.5 km in advance to save lions, tigers and other wild animals along with elephants.<br><br>The ministry has announced the award of a tender to install the AI-enabled Intrusion Detection System (IDS).<br><br>Eight elephants were killed on December 20 when the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express hit the herd in Changjurai village in Assam's Hojai district. Five coaches and the train's engine also derailed.<br><br>On October 20, the Northeast Frontier Railway Zone said that IDS would be rolled out in its network by April, 2026 to prevent the death of elephants by speeding trains.<br><br>The NFR had first installed IDS at two locations of the Lumding and Alipurduar divisions in 2022, the statement said.</p>