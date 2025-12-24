<p>It's barely a week since OnePlus unveiled the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-15r-pad-go-2-launched-specs-features-india-price-availability-details-3834000">OnePlus 15R with a 7,400mAh cell capacity</a>, the biggest battery among its phone portfolio to date. Now, a report has emerged that the Chinese handset maker is working new device with an even larger battery.</p><p>Tipster who goes by the moniker Digital Chat Station on Weibo (Chinese equivalent of X platform) has revealed that OnePlus is working on a phone with a massive 9,000mAh+ battery, more than 21 per cent (1600mAh) bigger capacity than the OnePlus 15R.</p><p>He also said the new device will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.</p>.OnePlus 15R review: Heavy-duty performer.<p>A similar OnePlus model (codenumber: PLU110) has also been spotted in AnTuTu and Geekbench performance benchmarking websites. The company usually test their unreleased devices on such platforms to record performance and, if needed, work on improving them before the company gives the nod for mass production.</p>.<p>As per the latest reports, the device is internally codenamed as 'Volkswagen' and is said to come with a 'Turbo' series tag. It is said feature comes with a dual-camera module--50MP+8MP on the back with LED flash. </p><p>It is likely to come with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 (in China)/ OxygenOS 16 (in India).</p><p>The device will be available in four colours-- Unique Black, Ocean Green and Light Chaser Silver.</p><p>It will be offered in multiple configurations- 12GB RAM +256GB storage, 12GB RAM +512GB storage, 16GB RAM +256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.</p><p>The device is expected to make its debut first in China in early 2026 and possibly be released in international markets, including India, later in the year.</p>.OnePlus Pad Go 2 review: Perfect for multimedia consumption.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>