India ranks 14th in housing price rise in Jul-Sep with 5.9% growth: Report

New Delhi: India jumped 18 places to 14th rank in home price appreciation globally in September quarter, with nearly 6 per cent price rise year-on-year (YoY), according to Knight Frank India.

Real estate consultant Knight Frank's Global House Price Index tracks nominal and real price growth across 56 countries in local currencies.

Turkiye is at number one position with an annual 89.2 per cent appreciation, followed by Croatia (13.7 per cent), Greece 11.9 per cent, Colombia 11.2 per cent and North Macedonia 11 per cent.

"Annual global house prices continue to rise despite central banks' efforts to combat inflation through higher interest rates. Average annual price growth stands at 3.5 per cent, closely approaching the pre-pandemic ten-year average of 3.7 per cent," Knight Frank said.

Among the 56 markets monitored, 35 experienced annual price growth, while 21 witnessed price decline.

"India climbed 18 spots to 14th rank in the global house price index in Q3 2023. The price increase of 5.9 per cent YoY in Q3 2023 (quarter ended September 2023)," the consultant said.

The remarkable growth in India's residential market, despite the challenges of higher home loan rates as well as threats of inflation, has largely been the result of stable economic growth which has lent itself to providing greater financial security to end-users, it noted