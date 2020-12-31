India starts exports of Moringa powder

India has started exports of Moringa powder, keeping in mind its rising global demand and nutritional properties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

"Two tonne of organic certified Moringa powder were sent to the US through air consignment on December 29," it said.

Telangana-based Medikonda Nutrients has been supported to start the export activities in a planned manner, it added. The company has 240 hectare of Moringa plantation.

"Moringa has been used for centuries due to its medicinal properties and health benefits in various forms. Globally, the demand for Moringa products, such as Moringa Leaf Powder and Moringa Oil, has been witnessing healthy growth," it said.