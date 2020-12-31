India starts exports of Moringa powder

India starts exports of Moringa powder

Telangana-based Medikonda Nutrients has been supported to start the export activities in a planned manner

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 31 2020, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2020, 21:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India has started exports of Moringa powder, keeping in mind its rising global demand and nutritional properties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

"Two tonne of organic certified Moringa powder were sent to the US through air consignment on December 29," it said.

Telangana-based Medikonda Nutrients has been supported to start the export activities in a planned manner, it added. The company has 240 hectare of Moringa plantation.

"Moringa has been used for centuries due to its medicinal properties and health benefits in various forms. Globally, the demand for Moringa products, such as Moringa Leaf Powder and Moringa Oil, has been witnessing healthy growth," it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Moringa oleifera plant
Telangana
Export

What's Brewing

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

Anthropogenic mass heaviest on Earth

Anthropogenic mass heaviest on Earth

Biden's cabinet has majority of women, people of colour

Biden's cabinet has majority of women, people of colour

 