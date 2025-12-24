<p>Mumbai: The Congress sealed an electoral alliance with Rashtritya Samak Paksha (RSP) spearheaded by eminent Dhangar community leader Mahadev Jankar just ahead of the Maharashtra’ municipal corporation and zilla parishad elections.</p><p>The announcement was made by Maharashtra Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal and Jankar, a former minister in the BJP-led government. </p><p>“Congress will continue its policy of contesting the elections along with like-minded parties,” Sapkal said.</p><p>Speaking to the media, Sapkal said that Jankar is a credible and reassuring voice of the Bahujan community. </p> .Pitru Paksha 2025: Start and end dates, guide to rituals and all you need to know about this Shradh period.<p>“At a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party is undermining democracy and the Constitution, like-minded parties have decided to come together and fight unitedly. Although there was no formal announcement of an alliance during the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, the two parties contested together in Satara, Sangli, as well as in parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha. Carrying forward the same approach, a decision has now been taken to stay together in the coming period as well,” Sapkal said.</p><p>Jankar said parties with ideology of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar should stand united. </p><p>With this objective, Jankar had met the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in Delhi. </p><p>Jankar said that Gandhi is working as the voice of the country’s youth, women, Adivasis, the poor and the backward classes. </p> .<p>“At present, more than the number of seats, there is an urgent need to protect the Constitution and democracy, and to ensure that ordinary people are treated with dignity and respect,” he said. </p><p>Jankar, a former minister, was part of the BJP-led Maha Yuti, however, he has distanced himself from the saffron party. </p><p>During the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, Jankar, who is considered close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was offered the Parbhani seat from the quota of Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which he accepted, however, he lost the polls to sitting MP Sanjay Jadhav, who is from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). Later, ahead of Vidhan Sabha polls in 2024, he left the NDA. </p> .<p>Jankar started his political career by joining BSP under the leadership of Kanshi Ram. Then he became the chief of Yashwant Sena, a cultural organisation. In 2003, he founded the political party RSP. </p><p>In 2009, he contested the Madha seat and was in third position Pawar and BJP’s Subhash Deshmukh. In 2014, he contested the Baramati seat against Supriya Sule and lost. </p>