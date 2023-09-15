India to become a $1 trillion electronic market: ICEA’s Pankaj Mohindroo

Let’s not only focus on semiconductors, let’s look at overall electronics as such. Now Karnataka is getting more investments. It is one of the higher-rated states in terms of the choice of destination which also includes Tamil Nadu, UP and now Gujarat. These states are competing very fiercely and that is good for both the state and industry, giving them choices and I think Karnataka will have to constantly strive to do better. State governments are now understanding, they are deeply involved in the ecosystem and we have great policies, probably the best in the world. So it’s a very exciting time.