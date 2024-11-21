Home
business

India-UK FTA negotiations to restart in early 2025

While there is continuity from India’s side with Prime Minister Modi returning to power, the UK witnessed a change in government. The FTA negotiations started in early 2022.
Gyanendra Keshri
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 02:37 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 02:37 IST
Business News

