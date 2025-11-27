Menu
Gas cylinder explosion rips apart a Dhaba in Karnataka's Manipal

Due to the impact of explosion, the entire hotel was gutted causing an estimated loss of Rs eight to Rs nine lakh, sources in fire department said.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 17:27 IST
Published 27 November 2025, 17:27 IST
Karnataka NewsFire AccidentUdupiManipal

