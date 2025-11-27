<p>Udupi: A gas cylinder exploded triggering a major fire at the Delhi Daba Hotel in Udupi City Municipal Council building near Canara Bank in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipal">Manipal</a> on Thursday evening.</p><p>Due to the impact of explosion, the entire hotel was gutted causing an estimated loss of Rs eight to Rs nine lakh, sources in fire department said. </p><p>According to sources, the blaze is believed to have started due to a short circuit in the hotel’s refrigerator. The fire quickly spread to the POP interiors, engulfing the entire structure within minutes.</p>.What to know about the fire at a Hong Kong apartment complex.<p>The hotel staff managed to escape unharmed. </p><p>There were six gas cylinders stored inside the hotel. One of them, a 19.2 kg cylinder, is said to have exploded due to intense heat from the spreading fire, triggering panic in the area. </p><p>Fire and Emergency Services personnel from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kundapura">Kundapura</a> rushed to the spot soon after receiving the alert.</p><p>Under the leadership of Fire Officer Vinayak Kalgutkar and Assistant Fire Station Officer Ravindra, a team of 10 firefighters carried out swift operations to douse the blaze and prevent further explosions. The fire was successfully contained within 20 minutes, fire officials said.</p>.Death toll in Hong Kong's high-rise inferno mounts to 83; over 280 missing.<p>The refrigerator, cooker, furniture, and all kitchen equipment were completely destroyed in the incident.</p><p>Fire officials are assessing the full extent of the damage and investigating the reasons behind the short circuit.</p>