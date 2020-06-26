Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in June

Indian govt had no outstanding loans from Reserve Bank of India in June 19 week

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 26 2020, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 18:31 ist
The central government had no outstanding loans in the prior week as well.

The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended June 19, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

State governments had 46.63 billion rupees ($616.58 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended June 19, compared with 65.16 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

($1 = 75.6270 Indian rupees)

RBI
debts
Reserve Bank of India
Indian economy

