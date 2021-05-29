Indian Immunologicals to start drug substance production for Covaxin from June

Indian Immunologicals Ltd, a city-based facility under the National Dairy Development Board, has announced its plans to begin the production of drug substance meant for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from June 15, and despatch the first batch to Bharat Biotech by July. IILs Managing Director K Anand Kumar in a release on Friday said the firm is expected to produce the drug substance initially for 2-3 million doses per month.
It will be scaled up to 7 million later in the year and eventually to 15 million. To further increase the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity, Bharat Biotech had said itpartnered with IIL to make the drug substance for Covaxin.
The technology transfer process was well underway and IILhas the capabilities and expertise to manufacture inactivated viral vaccines at commercial scale and under biosafety containment, the drug had said.
Kumar said IIL is converting its Karkapatla manufacturing unit near here into a Biosafety Level -3 (BSL3) facility for the production of the drug substance and also taking up construction of another block. IIL is also working on another Covid -19 vaccine and the animal trials are underway and is expected to come out next year for human vaccination, he noted.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Face recognition to snuff out fake PDS beneficiaries?
DH Toon | Job crisis in India amid Covid-19 second wave
Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones
How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint
A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views
Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics
Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre
Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar