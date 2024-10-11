Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Indian tech sector sees deals worth $635 mn in Q3 2024: Grant Thornton report

"Q3 2024 witnessed 79 deals valued at $635 million (approx. Rs 5,364.83 crore), representing a 5 per cent increase in volumes and a 31 per cent increase in values," the report said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 13:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 13:27 IST
Businee NewsIT companies

Follow us on :

Follow Us