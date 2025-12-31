<p>New Delhi: A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raising a module of Pakistan-based terror outfit in Assam to carry out terrorist activities, the National Investigation Agency said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Md Kamruj Zaman alias Kamaruddin was awarded three separate punishments under provisions of an anti-terror law, with the maximum of life imprisonment, by an NIA special court in Guwahati, Assam, it said, adding, the sentences will run concurrently.</p>.<p>The court also fined Zaman Rs 5,000, with three months' additional simple imprisonment in case of default, in each of the three instances.</p>.<p>Zaman was convicted for raising a module of the proscribed Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terror outfit in Assam for carrying out terrorist activities during 2017-18, the NIA in a statement said.</p>.<p>The conspiracy was aimed at striking terror in the minds of the people, it said.</p>.<p>According to the agency's investigation, Zaman recruited Sahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam, Omar Faruk, and a few more for the purpose.</p>.<p>The anti-terror agency had in March 2019 chargesheeted five people, including the four men.</p>.<p>While Sahnawaz, Saidul, and Omar were convicted after they pleaded guilty, the fifth accused, Jaynal Uddin, died of an illness during the course of the trial, the NIA said. </p>