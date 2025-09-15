<p>New Delhi: India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exports">exports</a> rose by 6.7 per cent to $35.1 billion in August, while imports declined by 10.12 per cent to $61.59 billion, according to official data released on Monday.</p>.<p>Exports were worth $32.89 billion in August last year and imports stood at $68.53 billion.</p>.<p>Trade deficit during August 2025 was $26.49 billion as against $35.64 billion in the year-ago month.</p>.CM Naidu says US tariffs hit Andhra Pradesh’s shrimp exports with Rs 25,000 crore loss, seeks Centre's aid.<p>During April-August 2025-26, exports stood at $184.13 billion, while imports were at $306.52 billion.</p>.<p>Briefing the media on the data, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said despite the global uncertainties and trade policy uncertainties, India's exporters have done extremely well. </p>