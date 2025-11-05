Menu
FIDE World Cup Chess 2025: Diptayan Ghosh ousts Nepomniachtchi

A leader with the benefit of winning with black V Pranav blew his chances away and his loss to Tari means that both will now play the tiebreak games to determine the way ahead.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 16:12 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 16:12 IST
ChessWorld CupFIDE

