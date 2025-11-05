Global wildlife body urges India to apply 'due diligence' on animal imports for Reliance's Vantara project

<p>New Delhi: India has been asked to apply “due diligence” while sanctioning import permits of animals for Reliance Foundation’s Vantara animal rescue and rehabilitation centre because of the questions on “the origin of the specimens” and “the mode of acquisition,” CITES, a global body monitoring worldwide animal transfer has said in a new report.</p><p>Till the time the paperwork is thoroughly examined, the CITES has advised that the Union government must not allow any more import permit and provide “evidence to the Secretariat” that its recommendations have been implemented. It also cautioned against illegal harvest of wild animals that are later declared captive-bred.</p><p>The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES) is an international agreement with 185 countries as parties and a Secretariat to monitor how the treaty is being implemented.</p><p>The team was on a fact-finding mission to India in September after receiving complaints about the ways animals were brought to India by Vantara. Its report has now been released.</p><p>“Various imports raise questions, particularly with regard to the origin of the specimens concerned and/or the source and purpose codes used for the transactions... India should have exercised due diligence in cases of trade in species which are known not to breed well in captivity,”the report says after examining Vantara’s animal transaction records.</p><p>The team interacted with government officials and executives of Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, and Radha Krishna Temple Animal Welfare Trust, both at Jamnagar. Vantara is the legal entity to oversee the activity of both agencies.</p><p>It didn’t find evidence of animals being imported to India without permits and certificates. “At this juncture, the Secretariat has not found evidence of any import for primarily commercial purposes or commercial use of the imported animals either,” the report says.</p><p>However, several imports still raise questions regarding the origin of the specimens, the application of rules and procedures, use of source and purpose-of-transaction codes, and the exercise of due diligence by India.</p><p>The CITES doesn’t prohibit trade and transfer of animals from one country to another, but insists on following strict conditions for such movements.</p><p>“India should exercise due diligence when presented with a CITES permit or certificate, even if they believe it to have been issued by a competent authority, when they have a reason to believe that the CITES specimens may not have been traded in accordance with the provisions of the Convention,” the report notes.</p><p>Some of the deals that came under the radar include acquisition of jaguars, ocelots, African elephants, chimpanzees, gorillas, orangutan, cheetah, snow leopards and bonobo.</p><p>The Central Zoo Authority under the Union Environment Ministry has so far given Vantara approvals to have nearly 85,000 animals including close to 81,000 non-native species. Taken together, the two Jamnagar agencies house close to 48,000 animals currently.</p><p>The CITES report comes weeks after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to Vantara when it said there was no violation of any law in obtaining the animals for Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre and Radha Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust. </p>