<p>Mangaluru: A man who allegedly cheated a person of Rs 24,78,274 through a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cyber-fraud">cyber fraud</a> by advertising on Instagram that he could perform poojas to instantly solve personal problems has been arrested by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> CEN police.</p><p>According to police , a case was registered under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and Section 318(4) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a> (BNS).</p><p>During the investigation, police arrested the accused, identified as Vasudeva R (32), a resident of Gokula 1st Stage, Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru (currently residing in Srinivasanagar, Sunkadakatte, Bengaluru). </p><p>Police seized four mobile phones used in the crime and Rs 20,300 in cash, with the total value of seized property amounting to Rs 1,60,300.</p><p>The arrested was produced before the jurisdictional court on Wednesday and has been remanded in judicial custody.</p>