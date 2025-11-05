Menu
Homeworld

Indian pilgrims celebrate the 556th birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev ji in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib

The Pakistan government had issued 2,150 visas to Indian Sikhs to attend Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary.
Published 05 November 2025, 16:13 IST
World newsPakistanIndiaGuru Nanak Jayanti

