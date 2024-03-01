India's forex reserves snap two-week fall

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee. Changes in foreign currency assets are due to the RBI's intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

In the week corresponding to the foreign exchange data, the rupee logged marginal gains against the dollar and traded in a narrow range of 82.8350 to 83.0150. The domestic currency settled at 82.90 on Friday, marking its third consecutive weekly rise.