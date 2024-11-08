Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India's forex kitty drops by $2.67 bn to $682.13 bn

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $3.463 billion to $684.805 billion.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 12:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 12:28 IST
Business NewsForexForex ReserveForex trade

Follow us on :

Follow Us