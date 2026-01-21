<p>Davos: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>on Wednesday called for immediate negotiations toward a deal to acquire Greenland, adding that he would not use force in his campaign for the northern island.</p><p>"I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again to discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States," he told world leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland.</p> .Macron's 'Top Gun' shades win the internet as leaders wrangle over Greenland.<p>Trump said only the US was capable of securing Greenland and the urgent need for negotiations had nothing to do with rare earths.</p>