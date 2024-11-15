Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India's healthcare expenditure less than 2% of GDP, needs to be increased: Ex-RBI Gov

Speaking at the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), Rangarajan stressed on the importance of "ensuring efficient fund utilisation before increasing healthcare spending."
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 13:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 13:05 IST
HealthcareBusinesss News

Follow us on :

Follow Us