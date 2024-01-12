India's JSW proposes to top Adani's bid for coal-power plant

New Delhi: JSW Energy has proposed to top a bid by Adani Power, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, for a thermal power plant, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as India looks to drum up investment in coal-fired power.

The tussle for the 1,980-megawatt (MW) plant in central India, ensnared in insolvency proceedings, comes after the power minister called last November for more private investment to meet a dramatic rise in electricity demand.

In a letter, JSW Energy has asked India's insolvency court to allow it to participate in an auction for the Amarkantak project, said the sources, who sought anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to media.

JSW has offered a better value than Adani's bid, added the sources, who are aware of the letter, which has not been previously reported.