India's September palm oil imports fall by 33%

<p>India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/palm-oil">palm oil</a> imports in September fell by nearly a third from a month ago because of higher prices, hitting a six-month low, while sunflower oil imports plunged to a ten-month low, a leading trade body said on Friday.</p>.<p>Lower purchases by the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils could lead to higher stocks of palm oil in key producers Indonesia and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/malaysia">Malaysia</a>, weighing on benchmark futures.</p>.<p>Palm oil imports in September fell more than 33% to 527,314 metric tons, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.</p>.<p>Higher stocks in India and the rally in benchmark Malaysian palm oil prices prompted buyers to reduce the purchase of the tropical oil, the SEA said.</p>.<p>Imports of soyoil declined 15.4% to 384,382 tons and sunflower oil imports fell 46.2% to 152,803 tons, the lowest in ten months, it said.</p>.<p>Total imports of vegetable oil imports fell over 30% to 1.1 million tons, the trade body said.</p>.<p>Lower imports brought down vegetable oil stocks in the country to 2.45 million tons from 2.93 million tons a month ago, the SEA data showed.</p>.<p>India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while it imports soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.</p>.<p>Edible oil demand has been improving in the country due to the ongoing festival season, which could lead to palm oil imports rising above 700,000 tons in October, said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house. </p>