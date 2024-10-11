Home
India's September palm oil imports fall by 33%

Palm oil imports in September fell more than 33% to 527,314 metric tons, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 12:03 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 12:03 IST
