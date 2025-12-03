Menu
IndiGo cancels over 70 flights due to crew shortages; airline says tech issues, airport congestion hit ops

Scores of IndiGo flights were delayed at various airports, as the carrier struggled to get the crew for operating its flights, sources said.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 09:42 IST
Published 03 December 2025, 09:42 IST
