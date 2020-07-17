IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger

Amidst the global pandemic,India’s largest airline, Indigo, has launched a scheme that will allow one passenger to book two seats for added safety.

The scheme named, ’6E Double Seat Service’ will provide a ‘stress-free flying experience’. “We had been receiving such requests and are happy to introduce the option to book two seats for a single passenger to ensure additional safety,” said the airline’s chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar to PTI.

The airline in a statement listed the conditions the scheme provides —

1. An adjacent seat may be purchased by a passenger under the Double Seat Scheme. The passenger whose details are filled in at the time of booking will be allowed to travel only.

2. The Double Seat can be booked from IndiGo’s website only, at time of making the original booking.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

3. Customers can avail as many Double Seat(s) needed. Only one Double Seat can be associated with a passenger. Booking of Double Seats will depend on availability. If double seats are available, passengers can choose a different flight or a different date to travel.

4. The Double Seat can be booked upto 24 hours prior to the departure of the flight. It is applicable for one-way, round-trip and multi-city travel.

5. No changes can be made to Double seat bookings. If any modifications have to be made, then the customer has canceled and book afresh.

6. In case of cancellation, charges will be applicable for both seats.

7. A Double Seat cannot be transferred to another passenger in a Booking and may not be encashed.

7. Passengers will not have to pay extra for ‘Add On Services’.

8. Seat selection is a mandatory process when a Double Seat is purchased and a passenger can only opt for an adjacent seat as the ‘Double Seat’ available in the relevant flight. The applicable fee for seat selection will also apply to the Double Seat purchased. Convenience Fee and GST is applicable for each Double Seat purchased.

9. No separate Check-ins for a Double Seat is needed.

10. A Double Seat may also be booked to carry expensive or fragile articles such as antiques, artefacts, heirlooms or non-bulky musical instruments, subject to security clearance.

11. Double Seats need not check-in separately. After checking-in, the boarding pass will reflect 1 passenger with 2 seats and “EXST” as an SSR identifier.