Indonesia may widen palm oil ban over local shortages

Indonesia could widen palm oil export ban if local shortages persist

The government will strictly monitor the implementation of the ban and the availability of refined palm oil and crude palm oil domestically

Reuters
Reuters, Jakarta,
  • Apr 26 2022, 08:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 08:20 ist
People shop for cooking oil made from oil palms at a supermarket in Jakarta. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indonesia will only ban exports of refined, bleached and deodorised palm olein starting Thursday, while the ban will not include crude palm oil or other forms of derivative products, senior government official Musdhalifah Machmud said on Tuesday.

The government will strictly monitor the implementation of the ban and the availability of refined palm oil and crude palm oil domestically, according to a presentation the government gave to companies, which Machmud verified. "If there is shortage of refined palm oil, then further export bans can be carried out," according to the presentation.

