<p>New Delhi: India's industrial production growth accelerated to a 4-month high of 3.5 per cent in July this year due to good performance of manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Thursday.</p>.<p>The country's industrial output earlier recorded this level of growth at 3.9 per cent in March 2025.</p>.<p>The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by five per cent in July 2024.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-statistical-organisation">National Statistics Office (NSO)</a> kept industrial production growth unchanged at 1.5 in June as against the provisional estimates released last month.</p>.Industrial output growth slows to 10-month low of 1.5% in June.<p>The latest NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth rose to 5.4 per cent in July 2025 from 4.7 per cent in the year-ago month.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/coal-mining">Mining</a> production contracted by 7.2 per cent against a growth of 3.8 per cent recorded a year ago.</p>.<p>Power production rose by a meagre 0.6 per cent in July 2025 against 7.9 per cent in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>During the April-July period of FY26, the country's total industrial production grew by 2.3 per cent compared to 5.4 per cent a year ago.</p>