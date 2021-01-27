Infosys recognised as the fastest growing top 10 IT services brand

Infosys is fastest growing top 10 IT services brand

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 27 2021, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 17:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Infosys announced on Wednesday that it has been recognised as the fastest growing among the top ten IT services brands, by brand valuation firm 'Brand Finance', in its Global 500 2021 report.

The brand valuation summarises three years of significant brand growth for Infosys, marked by over 29 per cent increase in its brand value over three years, bringing it to USD 8.4 billion in the 2021 ranking, and positioning it among the top five brands in IT services globally throughout this period, an Infosys statement said.

"The execution of our 'Navigate your Next' strategy over the last three years has strengthened the brand, positioning Infosys as the industry's leading digital services provider", said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys.

"Continued strategic investments in building differentiating digital capabilities, along with increased sales and marketing effectiveness, have amplified our ability to grow in client relevance and deepen partnerships with global businesses", he said. 

Infosys
IT services

