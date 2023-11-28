iPhone maker Foxconn plans $1.6 billion India expansion bid

iPhone maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co plans to expand its footprint in India with another NT$50 billion ($1.6 billion) investment for construction projects.

The announcement, made in an exchange filing in Taiwan late Monday, didn’t give any further details, saying only that the investment was for “operational needs.” A spokesperson for the company declined to say where the new facilities would be or what they would build.

The news comes as Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, and other Taiwanese electronics manufacturers continue to diversify their businesses outside of China as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing.