Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Musk and Dorsey got into an argument last week over the 'Birdwatch' function and the social media platform's vision

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Nov 17 2022, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 16:03 ist
Jack Dorsey. Credit: Reuters photo

As the new Twitter Boss Elon Musk is revamping the micro-blogging platform, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on Thursday morning tweeted, "nobody knows anything".

To this, Musk responded: "Magic knows it all."

This comes after a wave of impersonation turmoil caused by a modification to Twitter's "blue tick" verification method.

The first two weeks of Musk's ownership of Twitter have been marked by rapid change and chaos.

Musk and Dorsey got into an argument last week over the "Birdwatch" function and the social media platform's vision.

Earlier, Dorsey had apologised to Twitter's employees, following the company's layoff of nearly 50 per cent of its workforce as part of the new owner's ambitious revamp plan.

He had expressed regret over having too quickly expanded the micro-blogging platform.

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realise many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologise for that," he said in a tweet.

"I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever...and I understand."

Jack Dorsey
Social media
Elon Musk
Twitter
Business News

