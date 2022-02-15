Jio woos users of competitors' networks on Valentine's Day

Jio on February 14 invited users of other networks to port out and join the Jio family of over 421 million users, saying "everything is fair in love and war."

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Jio wished netizens, asking "Can we have your number?"

The tweet also takes forward the trend that Jio has set over the years where it takes a subtle dig at competitor networks wishing them Happy Valentine's Day.

In 2017, Jio spread love, right in the midst of a telecom war. In 2018, Jio reminded competition networks that it is the preferred choice for SIM slot 1. In 2019, Jio sent out a message that Jio is "One True Love" of the country.

This year too, Jio found an innovative, never seen before way to acquire customers through social media. This certainly caught people's eye and made its way to their hearts.

