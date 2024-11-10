Home
Judge says Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg not liable in lawsuits over social media harm to children

By Jonathan Stempel Nov 8 - A federal judge said Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not personally liable in 25 lawsuits accusing his company of addicting children to social media. U.S.
Reuters
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 12:40 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 12:40 IST
