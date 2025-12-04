<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Navy showcased its maritime prowess in Kerala on Wednesday.<br>President Droupadi Murmu, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Rajendra Arlekar and chief of Naval staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were among the dignitaries.</p><p>The Navy's skills and capabilities were on display in the Shanghumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p>Nineteen major war vessels, including indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, one submarine, four fast intervention boats, and 32 aircraft — fighter jets, surveillance planes and helicopters — are part of the show, a top naval officer said.</p><p>Apart from the display of warships and aircrafts, Navy personnel also displayed rescue and combat skills during the operational demonstration held as part of Navy Day celebrations.<br>Thousands thronged the beach to watch the spectacle.</p>.<p>Around 20 major warships, submarines, fast intervention boats and 32 aircraft, including fighter jets and helicopters, took part in the demonstration.</p><p>An anti-piracy operation by the marine commandos (MARCOS), formation flying by aircrafts, paragliding and display of the state-of-the-art frontline frigates and missile corvettes were the highlights of the nearly two hours long demonstration.</p><p>Hornpipe dance by the cadet corps, cultural shows and fireworks display added colour to the festivities.<br>The ceremonies began with a guard of honour for the President.</p><p>Earlier, Murmu was received by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi at the technical area of the airport here</p><p>She was given a guard a honour at the technical area, and simultaneously accorded a ceremonial gun salute by the flagship destroyer INS Kolkata.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>