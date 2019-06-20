Kia Motors announces global debut of SUV Seltos

South Korean auto major Kia Motors Corporation on Thursday announced the global debut of its mid-size sport utility vehicle Seltos in India.

The Seltos has been designed and developed keeping the Indian market in mind but will be exported from the company's plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, to Middle East, Africa, Latin America and other Asian countries.

"Kia Motors' India project plays a crucial role in our global plans... We have invested a tremendous amount of energy and resources to position India as a primary driver of Kia's future success," Kia Motors Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Han-Woo Park told reporters here.

He said the Anantapur plant will manufacture four new models, including the Seltos, in the next two years.

The booking of the new car likely to start mid next month for the Indian market and the company did not disclose the price. “Seltos to come with segment first 1.4 Turbo GDI with 7DCT transmission along with other diesel and petrol variants in automatic and manual options. Seltos will be segmented first BS6 compliant vehicles in all powertrains,” said the company in a statement.

Park said Kia is beginning its journey in India with 265 touch points in 160 cities. It will be increased to 300 by 2020 and 350 by 2021.

"While Seltos has been designed and developed for the Indian market, it will be sold globally," he said.

If Seltos can satisfy the Indian customers, it can be sold in other markets such as the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia, he added.