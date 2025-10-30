Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

ICAR’s claims on genome-edited rice varieties not scientific: NGO

The NGO, Coalition for a GM-free India, said it has exposed a “scientific fraud” as ICAR didn’t generate data on some of the claims at all while for others only a very limited data set was available.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 17:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 17:12 IST
India Newsriceicar

Follow us on :

Follow Us